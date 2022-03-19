HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 141 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Quidel makes up 0.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quidel by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quidel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Quidel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,246,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.60. 673,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

