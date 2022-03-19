HighMark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. 4,946,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $86.34.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.