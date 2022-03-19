HighMark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. 4,946,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.