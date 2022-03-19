HighMark Wealth Management LLC Invests $150,000 in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,148,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 271,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 187,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 90.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 411,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPRT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

