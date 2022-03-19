HighMark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 556,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.00. 6,780,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,131. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.