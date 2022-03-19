Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,900.00.

HKMPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$24.30 during midday trading on Friday. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

