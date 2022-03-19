Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Down 14.7% in February

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 429.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 69,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV opened at $52.59 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

