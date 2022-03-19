Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $432,240.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HLT opened at $151.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.67.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after buying an additional 156,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,946,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

