HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of HRT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,586. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,176,000.

