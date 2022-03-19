Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John Frederick Barrett Buys 20,000 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, John Frederick Barrett purchased 1,389 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $7,181.13.

NYSE HZN opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 333.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 71.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

