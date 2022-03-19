Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$37.10 and last traded at C$37.08. Approximately 8,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.72.

Get Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF alerts:

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:HLIT)

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focusedexclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.