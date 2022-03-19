HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Sunday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from HUB24’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
About HUB24 (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for HUB24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.