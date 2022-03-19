HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Sunday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from HUB24’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

About HUB24

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

