HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $491.73 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.88 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.