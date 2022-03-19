HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40.
  • On Tuesday, December 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $491.73 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.88 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.