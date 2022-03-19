Hudock Inc. Has $105,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

SYK opened at $267.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day moving average of $262.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

