Hudock Inc. Has $191,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

