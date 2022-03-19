Hudock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54.

