Hudock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of URA opened at $25.65 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21.

