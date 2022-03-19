Hudock Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $38.20 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $41.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.