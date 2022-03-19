Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on H. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:H traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.25. 704,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,762. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,332 shares of company stock worth $5,156,474 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 715,035 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

