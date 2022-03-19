HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $51.56 million and approximately $318,743.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

