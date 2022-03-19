IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,934 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 443,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

