IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,049 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ameren by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 796.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Ameren stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

