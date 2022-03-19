IBM Retirement Fund Sells 713 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

GNRC stock opened at $319.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.77 and its 200 day moving average is $372.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

