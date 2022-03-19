IBM Retirement Fund Sells 7,685 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 669.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

