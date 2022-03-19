IBM Retirement Fund Sells 9,764 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 74,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.