IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Regions Financial by 193.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 81,128 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 48.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Regions Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 38,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

