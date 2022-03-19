ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $244.99. 328,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,610. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.33.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

