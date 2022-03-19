Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Acquires $368,597.88 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 24,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $368,597.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $403,376.72.

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20.

INVE opened at $16.74 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1,674.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Identiv by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Identiv by 5,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Identiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

