IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.76. 1,311,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,224. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 742.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

