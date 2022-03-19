IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.56.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.76. 1,311,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,224. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
