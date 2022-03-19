iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $19.10. 2,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 609,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 103,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 179,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

