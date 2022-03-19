Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

