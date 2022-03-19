IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of INAB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 49,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,850. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IN8bio stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio Inc ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

