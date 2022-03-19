Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on April 8th

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $93.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Independent Bank by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Independent Bank by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

