Indexed Finance One Day Volume Hits $2,383.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $851,960.15 and $2,383.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.92 or 0.07030335 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,878.63 or 0.99738791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

