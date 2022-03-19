Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) PT Raised to GBX 730 at Credit Suisse Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 673 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($9.49) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Informa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $730.00.

Informa stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Informa has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

