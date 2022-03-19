Informa’s (INF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.43) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.65) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 647.17 ($8.42).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 595.20 ($7.74) on Wednesday. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($8.17). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 569.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 541.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.