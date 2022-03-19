Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.