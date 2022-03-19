Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.62 per share, with a total value of 33,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.58 per share, with a total value of 32,900.00.

On Friday, March 4th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00.

NYSE DOUG opened at 7.71 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 1-year low of 6.50 and a 1-year high of 12.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

