Insider Buying: Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Acquires 16,833 Shares of Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 16,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,170.39 ($28,180.14).
Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 17,304 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,324.73 ($26,852.32).
- On Friday, February 18th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 9,194 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.69 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,731.86 ($17,792.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Flagship Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.
