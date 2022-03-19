Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NGL opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.65). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,878,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 827,157 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,023,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 666,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 544,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.