Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) General Counsel Acquires 2,030 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tiptree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 219,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 93.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 218,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Tiptree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

