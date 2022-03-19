Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) General Counsel Acquires 2,030 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $17.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Tiptree Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiptree (TIPT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.