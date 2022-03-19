Insider Buying: Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ) Insider Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ – Get Rating) insider Ray Lee bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,400.00 ($7,482.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.73.

About Yojee (Get Rating)

Yojee Limited provides cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) logistics platform in the Asia-Pacific region. Its logistics platform manages, tracks, and optimizes freight movements. The company serves third-party logistics providers and logistics companies. Yojee Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia.

