Insider Buying: Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ) Insider Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ – Get Rating) insider Ray Lee bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,400.00 ($7,482.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.73.
About Yojee (Get Rating)
