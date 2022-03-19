Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $252,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE ACEL opened at $13.35 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
