Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $252,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ACEL opened at $13.35 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.