Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) CEO Sells 3,240 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CareCloud stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 52,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.