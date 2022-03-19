Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) VP Sells $16,697.22 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $16,697.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CWST opened at $87.07 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 118,988 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

