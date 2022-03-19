Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $561,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.