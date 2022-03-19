Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells 3,320 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.72. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.36.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 91,924 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.