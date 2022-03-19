Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells 3,320 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.72. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 91,924 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

