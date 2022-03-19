Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 2.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,703. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

