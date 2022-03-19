Insight Folios Inc Has $548,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.56 on Friday, hitting $561.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $515.17 and its 200-day moving average is $506.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.39 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

