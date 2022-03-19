Insight Folios Inc Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.92. 6,509,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

