Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 2.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of ET traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,051,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742,492. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

